Mildred E. Spencer, 85, of Sarver passed away Feb. 24, 2020, at Fair Winds Manor.
Born March 6, 1934, in West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late William and Ruth Barb McNally.
Mildred was a graduate of Ambridge High School.
She was a homemaker.
She was a member of Buffalo Presbyterian Church in Sarver, where she served as a deacon.
She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, bowling and painting.
Surviving are two sons, David (Cindy) Spencer of Cabot, and Roger (Lauren) Spencer of Cheswick; her daughter, Joanne (Neal Roberts) Vesztergom of Sarver; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard T. "Spence" Spencer, who passed away Feb. 7, 2008; and two brothers, Paul and Buddy McNally.
SPENCER - Friends of Mildred E. Spencer, who died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Buffalo Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Jean Smith officiating.
Interment will follow in Buffalo Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 678 Sarver Road, Sarver PA 16055.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020