Mildred "Midge" K. (Nickle) McCormick, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Midge was born on Jan. 4, 1928, to Alexander and Helen Nickle. A lifelong resident of Butler County, she was the fourth of five children.
After graduating from Evans City High School, she married Robert McCormick and settled into a home in Harmony.
They had one son, Robert (Bob) McCormick. After 34 years of marriage, her husband had a fatal heart attack, and she was left adrift, until her sister-in-law convinced her to enter a beauty contest. At the age of 55, she was crowned "Miss Charisma of Butler County," a trophy she proudly displayed well into her 90s.
Not long after this contest, she met Jack Spinelli, with whom she shared many wonderful years, both in Zelienople and in Florida. In 2015, both Jack and her son, Bob, died just a month apart.
Mildred is survived by a grandson, Christopher (Sabrina) McCormick and their son, Tucker, of Cranberry, Pa.; and her sister, Virginia of Pittsburgh.
