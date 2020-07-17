Mildred M. Dollhopf, 103, of Zelienople, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community.
Born July 22, 1916, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William H. Schmidt and Jessie Kleimann Schmidt.
Mildred was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Lamartine, Pa.
She was a graduate of Perry High School in Bellevue, and Grace Martin Secretarial School.
She was employed as a secretary, and then as a homemaker when she married.
Mildred taught adult Sunday school for 70 years, and began a Girl Scout troop in Lamartine.
She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends.
Mildred leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Dr. William E. Dollhopf and his wife, Ann, of Springfield, Ohio, the Rev. James Dollhopf and his wife, Jane, of Butler, and Ruth M. Wallaart and her husband, Johannes, of Brunswick, Ohio; her seven grandchildren, John Dollhopf, Susan Palmer, Elizabeth Dollhopf-Brown, Dr. Erica Dollhopf, Maj. USAF Matthew Wallaart, Adam Wallaart and Corey Wallaart; and her nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Dollhopf, whom she married on Aug. 5, 1939, and who passed away on Sept. 11, 1980.
DOLLHOPF - Private family services for Mildred M. Dollhopf, who died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, were held with Pastor Karen Parsh officiating.
Mildred will be laid to rest at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery.
A celebration of her life will be held a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Donations may be made in Mildred's honor to Salem Lutheran Church, 2057 Route 208, Lamartine, PA 16375, or to Passavant Retirement Community, 105 Burgess Drive, Zelienople, PA 16063.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.