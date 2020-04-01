Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred M. Weaver. View Sign Service Information Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home 328 Main St Evans City , PA 16033 (724)-538-8123 Send Flowers Obituary



Born April 2, 1922, in Boydstown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Louretta Badger Christie.

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Prospect.

She was a homemaker most of her life, but she always volunteered for the Prospect Fire Department and the Prospect Boys and Girls Club.

She enjoyed her traveling time with the Carriage Camping Club and the Buco Camping Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray DeVan Weaver.

She is survived by two sons, Donald (Sue) Weaver of Prospect, and William (Deborah) Weaver of Las Vegas, Nev.; and two daughters, Joyce Ballew of Prospect, and Grace Laderer of Texas.

She is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

WEAVER - Visitation and burial for Mildred M. Christie Weaver, who died Friday, March 27, 2020, was held privately by her family Tuesday.

Arrangements were entrusted to A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, Evans City.

Memorial donations may be made to Allegheny Hospice at Home or to the donor's favorite charity.

Additional information may be obtained at



Mildred M. Christie Weaver, 97, of Butler, formerly of Prospect passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.Born April 2, 1922, in Boydstown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Louretta Badger Christie.She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Prospect.She was a homemaker most of her life, but she always volunteered for the Prospect Fire Department and the Prospect Boys and Girls Club.She enjoyed her traveling time with the Carriage Camping Club and the Buco Camping Club.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray DeVan Weaver.She is survived by two sons, Donald (Sue) Weaver of Prospect, and William (Deborah) Weaver of Las Vegas, Nev.; and two daughters, Joyce Ballew of Prospect, and Grace Laderer of Texas.She is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.WEAVER - Visitation and burial for Mildred M. Christie Weaver, who died Friday, March 27, 2020, was held privately by her family Tuesday.Arrangements were entrusted to A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, Evans City.Memorial donations may be made to Allegheny Hospice at Home or to the donor's favorite charity.Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close