Obituary

Mildred Marie Davis, 80, of Worth Township, Slippery Rock passed away at 5:27 a.m. Wednesday at the Jameson Care Center in New Castle.

She was born Nov. 26, 1938, in Pine Township, Mercer County, to Clifford Elmer Gregg Sr. and Anna Mae Winger Gregg.

Mildred married Donald George Davis on Feb. 2, 1962, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 10, 2006.

Mildred had worked at Ord's Pharmacy in Slippery Rock early in her career and later retired working in custodial care from the Newman Center in Slippery Rock.

She attended Zion Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking and baking. She loved working in her yard and most of all, spending time with grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

Survivors include a son, Steven E. (Cathy) Davis of Harmony; two daughters, Rebecca I. (Mark) Nogacek of Slippery Rock, and Lori D. (Robert Jr.) Bulisco of Prospect; a sister, Margaret Rose (Adolph Dahl) Davis of Polk, Pa.; two brothers, William D. (Shelia) Gregg of Mercer, and Joseph W. (Barbara) Gregg of Sharpsville; five grandchildren, Tyler C. (Anna) Davis, Benjamin A. (Nicollette) Miller, James B. Bauer, Christopher T. Mack and Robert "Anthony" Bulisco III; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Rigley Davis.

She was preceded in death by twin infant brothers; a sister, Catherine I. Cooper; and three brothers, Forrest D. Gregg, Clifford E. Gregg Jr. and Charles W. Gregg.

DAVIS - The family of Mildred Marie Davis, who died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Zion Baptist Cemetery, Worth Township.



