Mildred Viola "Millie" Haag
1926 - 2020
Mildred "Millie" Viola Hanna Haag, 93, of Slippery Rock, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home in Grove City.
She was born Dec. 17, 1926, in Barkeyville, Pa., to John Findley Hanna and Iva Leona Ehrheart Hanna.
She married Phillip Leland Haag on Jan. 1, 1946. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2015.
She worked for 25 years at Slippery Rock University in the physical education department as a student work supervisor. She attended Slippery Rock University for two years and wrote and published the book, "Surrounded by Love and Homespun Memories."
She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Slippery Rock.
She taught music to many young people, both piano and guitar. She hoped to be a good example to those she leaves behind.
She and her husband had a radio ministry program out of Pittsburgh and Butler, WPIT and WISR, in the early 1950s and 1960s, where they shared the word of scripture, prayer, stories and music by playing accordion and guitar.
Survivors include two daughters, Carolyn R. Steckter of Grove City, and Rhonda Mae (Hayder) Albash of Columbus, Ohio; three sons, James LeRoy (Cindy) Haag of Butler, Gerald LaVerne (Linda) Haag of Girard, Ohio, and Kenneth Eugene (Caroline) Haag of Slippery Rock; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; six brothers, William, James, Charles, John, David and Robert; and four sisters, Hazel McFadden, Elizabeth Maxwell, Edna Dillaman and Jessie Thomas.
HAAG - The family of Mildred "Millie" Viola Hanna Haag, who died Sunday, July 19, 2020, will observe a private visitation Friday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock. Those attending are asked to please wear a mask, practice social distancing, and please do not attend if you are having flu-like symptoms or a higher than normal temperature.
Private funeral services will be held Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Roy Tilton of the Church of God of Prophecy presiding.
Interment will be in Slippery Rock Cemetery.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 21, 2020.
Funeral service
Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock, PA 16057-1012
7247942830
July 22, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
July 21, 2020
Rest with God , sing with Angels Granny. God blessed us. I love you..
Lorri
Family
July 21, 2020
Praying for family, Millie was a wonderful lady of God, she is in her eternal home. Until we meet again
Rita Winger
Friend
July 21, 2020
I have many memories of Millie mom... she was such a kind and caring person. Her love of music, her interest in young people, and her love of the lord. She will always hold a part of my ❤
Rick Yard
Friend
