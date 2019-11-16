Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Millicent Blair Lindey. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Service 2:30 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Millicent Blair Lindey, formerly of Slippery Rock, passed away Nov. 12, 2019, at Concordia in Cabot.

She was born March 1, 1930, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Morgan Harry and Frances McDowell Blair.

She was raised in Butler, and graduated from Butler High School in 1948.

Following high school, she was employed as an office clerk at Castle Rubber Co. in Butler.

She was married to Harry Lindey Jr. on Sept. 24, 1953, and moved to West Liberty Borough in Slippery Rock, where they raised their three daughters.

She was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church in Slippery Rock and a former member of the Missionary Society of Highland Presbyterian Church.

She was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking and baking. She loved her family very much. She enjoyed keeping in touch with frequent "visits" on the telephone.

She was devoted to her husband, Harry, and served as caregiver for him in his later years of life.

She is survived by her three daughters, Gail L. Clelland (David) of Richmond, Va., Paula L. Reed (Greg) of Saxonburg, and Suzanne B. Olson (Mark) of Scotia, N.Y.; two granddaughters, Michelle C. Ford (Chris) and Melinda C. Tepe (Steven) of Mechanicsville, Va.; and one great-granddaughter, Riley Josephine Tepe.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Harry S. Lindey Jr.; her brothers, the Rev. Francis Morgan Blair and Charles John Blair; her sister, Maxine B. Hendrickson; and an infant brother.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Oertel Personal Care, Concordia Lutheran Ministries and Good Samaritan Hospice for their kind and loving care of our mother.

LINDEY - The family of Millicent Blair Lindey, who died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock with Pastor Jeff Curtis of Highland Presbyterian Church officiating.

Interment will be in Slippery Rock Cemetery immediately following the service.

Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.

Memorial contributions may be given to Highland Presbyterian Church, Slippery Rock, or Concordia Lutheran Ministries.



