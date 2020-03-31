Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Millicent Dawn (Denton) Sanders. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Millicent Dawn (Denton) Sanders joined her loving husband, William "Bill" Sanders in Heaven March 23, 2020.

She was born April 29, 1934, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Mabel and Earl Denton.

Dawn and Bill married in 1952, and lived a travel- filled military life in Texas, California, Florida, North Dakota and Louisiana, before settling in Rancho Cordova, Calif.

She was a supervisor for the state of California Motor Vehicle Department for 19 years and was known for bringing fun to the workplace.

A bonafide chocoholic and Disney fanatic, she was quick to share her favorite See's Candies, milk chocolate rum nougat.

Her family will say that their mom had a memory like a steel trap and carefully planned family travel to include a bit of learning and the great outdoors.

Although her later years were challenging, she will be remembered as a fierce woman, who left home at 18 and met life head on.

She is survived by two siblings, Joseph Denton of Lancaster and Lucille Titus of Massachusetts; three daughters and their spouses, Terri and Darryl Neall of Folsom, Calif., Karen and Kent McKeen of El Dorado Hills, Calif., and Linda and Donnie Kyzer of Sherwood, Ark.; and three grandchildren, Amy (Neall) Cimino and her husband, James, of Auburn, Calif., and Katie and Kirsten McKeen of El Dorado Hills, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Buddy Denton.

SANDERS - Interment for Millicent Dawn (Denton) Sanders, who died Monday, March 23, 2020, will be held at Dixon Military Cemetery with her husband. Published in Butler Eagle from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close