Milton M. "Mick" Franchuk, 72, of Butler, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Aug. 27, 1947, in Butler, he was a son of the late Milton and Rose (Kosar) Franchuk.

Mick worked as a machinist for Pullman Standard Car Co. until its closing. He then worked for General Electric in Grove City where he retired in 2007, following 25 years service.

He was a former member of St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church in Lyndora.

He was a member of the American Legion post 778 in Lyndora, the V.F.W and the Slovak Club.

He enjoyed coin collecting, going to the casino with his daughter, socializing at the American Legion, sports and golfing.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Surviving are his daughter, Sarah Rodgers, of Cranberry Township; his sister, Kathy Franchuk, of Butler; his brother, Gary (Patrice) Franchuk, of Butler; his nephew, Luke Franchuk, of Grove City; and his ex-wife, Christine Franchuk, of Butler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Eric Brown.

FRANCHUK - Visitation and services for Milton M. "Mick" Franchuk, who died Saturday, April 25, 2020, will be held privately.

Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Butler.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the American Legion in Lyndora, date to be determined.

Arrangements completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Memorial donations may be made to a in honor of Milton Franchuk.

