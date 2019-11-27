Butler Eagle

Miriam Anna Cable (1920 - 2019)
Service Information
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA
16063
(724)-452-8005
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Burry's Church
1835 PA-68
Rochester, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Burry's Church
1835 PA-68
Rochester, PA
Obituary
Miriam Anna Brenner Cable, 99, a resident of the Grove at Harmony, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.
Born June 30, 1920, on her parents' farm in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Ella Schramm Brenner.
She was a lifelong member of St. John's Burry's Church of New Sewickley Township, where she taught in the primary Sunday school class and was a member of the senior choir and the Faith Circle.
She graduated from Rochester High School in Rochester, Pa. She was a charter member of Big Knob Grange and a member of the Keenagers of Portersville.
She was a homemaker and helped at her niece's fruit stand, Wright's Fruit Market, for a few summers. She enjoyed traveling with the Keenagers, knitting, crocheting, working outside and visiting with her family.
Miriam was the mother of Ronald C. Cable of Findlay, Ohio, Marilyn A. Weyman (the late Clair Weyman) of Zelienople, and Duane L. (Kathy) Cable of Columbus, Ohio.
She was the grandmother of Jenny (Jack) Gilmore of Spring, Texas, Dale (Kristin) Weyman of Warrenton, Va., Aaron Cable of Columbus, Ohio, and Megan (Brant) Leitnaker of Columbus, Ohio.
Miriam was also the great-grandmother of Joshua (Kelly) Gilmore, Jana (Hunter) Vaughan, and Justin and Joy Gilmore of Spring, Texas, and Laney and Keenan Weyman of Warrenton, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was the wife of the late Carl L. Cable.
CABLE - Family and friends of Miriam Anna Brenner Cable, who died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, will be received for visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at St. John's Burry's Church, 1835 PA-68, Rochester, New Sewickley Township, with Pastor Tom Clyde officiating.
After the service, she will be laid to rest beside her husband at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the City Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 965, New Castle, PA 16103-0965, or to St. John's Burry's Church with "The Deacon's Fund" on the memo line.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 27, 2019
