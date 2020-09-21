Miriam L. "Peg" Benninger, 98, of Renfrew passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Grove Manor in Grove City.
Born Aug. 16, 1922, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Fannie (Cannon) McCurdy.
Before retiring, Peg had worked for 43 years for attorneys Bernstein and Campbell.
She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed crocheting and knitting.
Surviving are her sons, Gary Benninger of Boyers, and Lee Benninger; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four great- great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Pelliteri of New Orleans.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee H. Benninger Sr.; her daughter, Fannie E. Findley; and 11 brothers and sisters.
BENNINGER - Arrangements for Miriam L. "Peg" Benninger, who died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, are under the direction of Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com
.