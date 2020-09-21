1/
Miriam L. "Peg" Benninger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miriam L. "Peg" Benninger, 98, of Renfrew passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Grove Manor in Grove City.

Born Aug. 16, 1922, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Fannie (Cannon) McCurdy.

Before retiring, Peg had worked for 43 years for attorneys Bernstein and Campbell.

She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed crocheting and knitting.

Surviving are her sons, Gary Benninger of Boyers, and Lee Benninger; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four great- great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Pelliteri of New Orleans.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee H. Benninger Sr.; her daughter, Fannie E. Findley; and 11 brothers and sisters.

BENNINGER - Arrangements for Miriam L. "Peg" Benninger, who died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, are under the direction of Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
7242872123
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 22, 2020
Sorry for your loss. What a lovely lady. She taught me to crochet when I was young.
Cookie miller
Friend
September 21, 2020
Gary sorry for your loss
Wbender
Friend
September 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I had not seen or talk to Aunt Peg in a long time. Please reach out through my daughter 's email.
Ben McCurdy and Family
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved