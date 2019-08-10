Mitchell E. Habil, 76, of Butler passed away Thursday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Feb. 5, 1943, in Butler, he was a son of the late Mitchell and Helen Gulevich Habil.
Mitchell retired from Pullman Standard Car Company, where he worked until its closing.
He was a member of St. John the Baptiste Byzantine Church in Lyndora.
He was also a member of the NRA and he once enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his wife, Anna Beitch Habil, whom he married Oct. 20, 1979; his son, Gregory Habil of Butler; two sisters, Barbara Habil of Butler and Margie Pastorius of Lyndora; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
HABIL - Friends of Mitchell E. Habil, who died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A parastas service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. John Byzantine Church, 105 Kohler Ave., Lyndora, with the Rev. Radko Blichar, pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at Northside Cemetery in Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John Byzantine Church, 105 Kohler, Ave Lyndora, PA 16045.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019