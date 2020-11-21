Mona Mae Fair Vensel, 92, formerly of the Parker and Bruin area, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.
Born Nov. 26, 1927, in Perry Township, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Peter Leslie and Iva Mae McIlwain Fair.
On May 11, 1949, she married Milo Vensel, who passed away June 26, 1989.
Surviving are two daughters, Sara Lee (Robert) Eisnaugle of Jackson, Ohio, and Victoria Ann (Randy) Johns of Parker; two sons, William S. Vensel of Parker, and Jeffrey R. (Gladene) Vensel of Sligo; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sarah Stnard of Buffalo, N.Y., and Shirley Cooper of Wilson, N.C.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Darlene Vensel; her granddaughter, Mary Vensel; her brothers, Leslie, Don, John and Cliff Fair; and her sisters, Helen Slagle, Agnes O'Hara, Margaret Loveland and Kathryn Atchison.
VENSEL - Family visitation for Mona Mae Fair Vensel, who died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker, where a family funeral service will be held at 2 p.m.
Burial will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery at Petrolia.
Masks must be worn at visitation, and social distancing will be followed.
