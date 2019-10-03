Monica Glynn, 89, of Baltimore, Ohio, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at her residence.
Born July 31, 1930, in Chicora, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Mary Alice (Black) Knoll.
She was a graduate of Slippery Rock University.
She was a retired elementary school teacher at Christ the King Elementary with 32 years of service, and was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Pickerington, Ohio.
She enjoyed golfing and playing the piano.
She is survived by her daughter, Anne Glynn Zajicek, M.D. Pharm D.; a son-in-law, Ofer Zajicek, Ph.D.; a grandson, Eli Zajicek; her sisters, Mary Geibel, Bernadette Huefner and Donna "Betty" Neff; her brothers, the Rev. Lester Knoll, OFM, and Thomas Knoll; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Glynn in 2016; her sisters, Rita Barnhart and Agnes Pfaff; her brothers, John Knoll, Francis Knoll, the Rev. Charles Knoll, OFM, and Donald "Ed" Knoll.
GLYNN - A Roman Catholic graveside service for Monica Glynn, who died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Cemetery, 915 State Route 68, East Brady.
Shiva will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sunday and Monday at the home of Anne and Ofer Zajicek in Rockville, Md.
Friends who wish, may contribute to the Post 3761, 2155 Reynoldsburg-Baltimore Road, Baltimore, Ohio, 43105, in Monica and Paul's memory.
Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington.
Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 3, 2019