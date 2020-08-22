Monty Leroy Christy, 80, of Allegheny Township, Parker, passed away suddenly of natural causes Thursday morning, Aug. 20, 2020, at his residence.
Born on Dec. 11, 1939, in Clay Township near Slippery Rock, he was the son of the late Charles and Kathreen Reese Christy.
He was a retired employee of Local 323 Laborers Union of Butler, and volunteered for many years at both the Slippery Rock and Harrisville Volunteer Fire departments.
In his lifetime, Monty was an avid hunter, fisherman and softball player, but Monty was truly known for his love of golf, and had spent many years with Harrisville, Slippery Rock and Ginger Hill Golf clubs. At the former Shamrock Golf Course in Slippery Rock, Monty enjoyed his only hole-in-one during his golf legacy.
He is survived by his wife, the former Patricia Wagner; a son, David Christy and his significant other, Sue Wagner, of Slippery Rock; three grandchildren, Craig (Heather) Perry, and Elizabeth R. and Megan N. Christy; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt Hines, Colton Lee and Carter Craig Perry; two brothers, Tom and Peg Christy of Iowa, and Gerald and Alice Christy of Slippery Rock; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Philip Lee Christy; and two sisters, Helen Glaister and Linda Pauline Christy.
CHRISTY - Visitation for Monty Leroy Christy, who died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, and from noon until 1 p.m. Monday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire, followed by a blessing service at 1 p.m. with Father Adam Verona officiating.
Burial will follow at Eau Claire Cemetery.
To view or send condolences, sympathy cards or flowers, please visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com
.