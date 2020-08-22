1/1
Monty Leroy Christy
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Monty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monty Leroy Christy, 80, of Allegheny Township, Parker, passed away suddenly of natural causes Thursday morning, Aug. 20, 2020, at his residence.
Born on Dec. 11, 1939, in Clay Township near Slippery Rock, he was the son of the late Charles and Kathreen Reese Christy.
He was a retired employee of Local 323 Laborers Union of Butler, and volunteered for many years at both the Slippery Rock and Harrisville Volunteer Fire departments.
In his lifetime, Monty was an avid hunter, fisherman and softball player, but Monty was truly known for his love of golf, and had spent many years with Harrisville, Slippery Rock and Ginger Hill Golf clubs. At the former Shamrock Golf Course in Slippery Rock, Monty enjoyed his only hole-in-one during his golf legacy.
He is survived by his wife, the former Patricia Wagner; a son, David Christy and his significant other, Sue Wagner, of Slippery Rock; three grandchildren, Craig (Heather) Perry, and Elizabeth R. and Megan N. Christy; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt Hines, Colton Lee and Carter Craig Perry; two brothers, Tom and Peg Christy of Iowa, and Gerald and Alice Christy of Slippery Rock; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Philip Lee Christy; and two sisters, Helen Glaister and Linda Pauline Christy.
CHRISTY - Visitation for Monty Leroy Christy, who died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, and from noon until 1 p.m. Monday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire, followed by a blessing service at 1 p.m. with Father Adam Verona officiating.
Burial will follow at Eau Claire Cemetery.
To view or send condolences, sympathy cards or flowers, please visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. Eau Claire - Eau Claire
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. Eau Claire - Eau Claire
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Service
01:00 PM
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. Eau Claire - Eau Claire
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. Eau Claire - Eau Claire
201 S. Washington St
Eau Claire, PA 16030
724.791.2484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved