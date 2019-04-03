Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Morris J. Schoelkopf, 91, of Butler passed away peacefully Saturday at the Butler VA Community Living Center.

He was born Feb. 12, 1928, in New Orleans, La., and was the son of the late Harold and Mary "Libby" Schoelkopf.

Morris was a veteran of the Korean and

He was known as "Mojo" by many and enjoyed meeting and chatting with people. No one was a stranger to Mojo!

He was full of stories and wit, and could get anyone laughing with his famous "one liners!"

He spent many years enjoying assembling model airplanes and he just loved to eat, ready for his sausage and shrimp anytime!

The staff at the CLC where he had resided for the past four years became his other family and he loved them all. While there, he enjoyed playing bingo, building his model airplanes in the workshop and going on the weekly trips they took.

In addition to his parents, Morris was preceded in death by his recent late wife, Carol Manfred Schoelkopf; and his late first wife, Billie Washburn Schoelkopf.

He is survived by his daughter, Patti Harvey and her husband, Jim, of Greenville, Pa.; his stepdaughter, Shari Andrews of Skiatook, Okla.; his stepson, Tony (Nancy) Andrews of San Diego, Calif.; his sister, Susan Rogers of Florida; his brother, Jerry Schoelkopf of Texas; his grandchildren, Emily (Phillip) Hansen, Katy (Patrick) Wills, Anthony Andrews and Brianna Andrews; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; a niece, Gale (Mark) Kish of Texas; and several nephews.

SCHOELKOPF - Services for Morris J. Schoelkopf, who died Saturday, March 30, 2019, will be held privately by his family.

He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Butler VA CLC, 353 N. Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







Morris J. Schoelkopf, 91, of Butler passed away peacefully Saturday at the Butler VA Community Living Center.He was born Feb. 12, 1928, in New Orleans, La., and was the son of the late Harold and Mary "Libby" Schoelkopf.Morris was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam war s, and had served in the U.S. Air Force , attaining the rank of tech sergeant. He then spent 17 years as a civil service employee for the Department of the Treasury.He was known as "Mojo" by many and enjoyed meeting and chatting with people. No one was a stranger to Mojo!He was full of stories and wit, and could get anyone laughing with his famous "one liners!"He spent many years enjoying assembling model airplanes and he just loved to eat, ready for his sausage and shrimp anytime!The staff at the CLC where he had resided for the past four years became his other family and he loved them all. While there, he enjoyed playing bingo, building his model airplanes in the workshop and going on the weekly trips they took.In addition to his parents, Morris was preceded in death by his recent late wife, Carol Manfred Schoelkopf; and his late first wife, Billie Washburn Schoelkopf.He is survived by his daughter, Patti Harvey and her husband, Jim, of Greenville, Pa.; his stepdaughter, Shari Andrews of Skiatook, Okla.; his stepson, Tony (Nancy) Andrews of San Diego, Calif.; his sister, Susan Rogers of Florida; his brother, Jerry Schoelkopf of Texas; his grandchildren, Emily (Phillip) Hansen, Katy (Patrick) Wills, Anthony Andrews and Brianna Andrews; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; a niece, Gale (Mark) Kish of Texas; and several nephews.SCHOELKOPF - Services for Morris J. Schoelkopf, who died Saturday, March 30, 2019, will be held privately by his family.He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Butler VA CLC, 353 N. Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Funeral Home Boylan Funeral Home

856 Evans City Road

Renfrew , PA 16053

(724) 486-3500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Vietnam War Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close