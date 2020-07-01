Muriel S. Harvey, 81, of Middlesex Township, passed away on June 29, 2020.
She was the loving mother of Blair Harvey Jr. and Bret (Melody) Harvey; and the dear grandmother of Damaris, Hannah and Ruth Harvey.
HARVEY - Graveside services for Muriel S. Harvey, who died Monday, June 29, 2020, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Glade Run Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Schellhaas Funeral Home, Bakerstown.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 1, 2020.