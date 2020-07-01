Muriel S. Harvey
Muriel S. Harvey, 81, of Middlesex Township, passed away on June 29, 2020.
She was the loving mother of Blair Harvey Jr. and Bret (Melody) Harvey; and the dear grandmother of Damaris, Hannah and Ruth Harvey.
HARVEY - Graveside services for Muriel S. Harvey, who died Monday, June 29, 2020, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Glade Run Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Schellhaas Funeral Home, Bakerstown.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Glade Run Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
