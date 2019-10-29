Myrna (Stemplewski) Miller, 77, of Cheswick died Oct. 25, 2019, at Presbyterian Hospital.
She was born Sept. 14, 1942, and was the daughter of Stephon and Mary (De Salle) Stemplewski.
She was a member of the Church of God, a Worldwide Association, for the past 49 years.
She was the loving wife of her surviving husband, William A. Miller.
She is also survived by her cousins, Dick Silvester and his wife, Jane, of Valencia, Sylvia and her husband, Pat McKeever, of Nokomis, Fla., Phil Zarecki of Coraopolis, John Zarecki of Riverside, Calif., and Carol Sikorski of McMurray.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
MILLER - Private services will be held for Myrna (Stemplewski) Miller, who died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Arrangements were under the care of Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Springdale.
Please visit www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 29, 2019