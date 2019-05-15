Guest Book View Sign Service Information William F. Young Funeral Home 132 Main St. West Sunbury , PA 16061 (724)-637-2320 Visitation 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM William F. Young Funeral Home 132 Main St. West Sunbury , PA 16061 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Ridgeville United Methodist Church 335 Old Brick Road Hilliards , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Myrtle E. "Myrt" Johnston, 88, of Chicora, formerly of Ridgeville, went to her heavenly home surrounded by her family on Monday.

Born April 17, 1931, at home in Clay Township, Butler County, she was the daughter of the late Samuel H. and Nellie C. Renick McCandless.

Myrtle was united in marriage to the love of her life, Eceil F. Johnston, on May 12, 1950. He preceded her in death on July 2, 2008.

Myrtle was a member of Ridgeville United Methodist Church for 68 years. She was very involved in the church activities. She taught Sunday school, was a member of the council, organized spaghetti dinners, and ordered holiday flowers for many years. Myrtle was always there to lend a hand when needed.

Myrtle worked for the Pry Home in West Sunbury, caring for special needs children for 10 years. She worked in food service for the Moniteau School District. She retired after 27 years working for Allegheny Valley School in Coraopolis. She also worked at the CLA Home at the Euclid campus, taking care of special needs adults.

Myrtle was a volunteer for the Boyers area Meals on Wheels for many years. She was a member of the Over 50 Club and former member of the Valley Dam Snowmobile Association, where she was involved in the trail rides.

She loved her family and friends. She was a wonderful cook and baker. Her famous no-bake cookies were always a hit at any dinner or picnic she attended.

She kept a daily log of her events and happenings. One of her hobbies was sending cards and writing letters to friends and family members.

Myrtle loved being outside digging in the dirt, planting flowers in her garden. She loved mowing her yard. She took great pride in her home. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She also treasured her friends at the West Sunbury Senior Center.

Myrtle is survived by one daughter, Beverly (Mike) Taylor of Chicora, with whom she made her home in her failing years; one daughter-in-law, Rosalyn Johnston of Petrolia; one son-in-law, John Pry Sr. of West Sunbury; six grandchildren, Rod Johnston, Tina (John Kucinski) Bailey, John P. Pry Jr., Nicole Cramer, Mike (Stephanie) Taylor and Ben Taylor; 12 great-grandchildren, James, Michael and Lucy Pry, Makala and Brock Bailey, Megan Cramer, and Jake, Brooklynn, Aubrey, Reed, Hayden and Emery Taylor; one sister-in-law, Viola McCracken of Grove City; one brother-in-law, William "Bus" Dillaman of Ridgeville; and many nieces and nephews.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Jackie Pry, who died on May 18, 2013; her son, Ricky Johnston, who died on March 11, 2016; a grandson-in-law, Terry L. Bailey, who died on Nov. 21, 2013; her parents; a sister, Dorothy Grossman; a brother, Don McCandless Sr.; and an infant brother.

JOHNSTON - The family of Myrtle E. "Myrt" Johnston, who died Monday, May 13, 2019, will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Ridgeville United Methodist Church, 335 Old Brick Road, Hilliards, with the Rev. Dan Miller, her pastor, officiating assisted by Rich Marshall. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church.

Burial will be in the Rosewood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to her church, Ridgeville United Methodist Church, 335 Old Brick Road, Hilliards, PA 16040.

Online condolences may be submitted at



