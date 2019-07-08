Myrtle I. Schall, 76, of Butler passed away Saturday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Feb. 14, 1943, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late John H.B. and Minnie Kemerer Hilty.
Myrtle enjoyed cooking and sewing. She was a cook for various locations throughout her 16 years of service. She retired in 1998.
She was a member of First United Church of Christ.
Surviving are her husband, Carl G. Schall, whom she married Feb. 4, 1964, at First United Church of Christ in Greensburg; her daughter, Minnie M. Lorenz of Albuquerque, N.M.; her three sons, Clyde G. Schall of Sand Springs, Okla., Harold G. Schall of Monroeville and Joseph M. Schall of Butler; her daughter-in-law, Michelle Schall of Sand Springs; two granddaughters, Catherine Campbell of Denver, Colo. and Malinda Simmons of Sand Springs; her grandson, Mathew Schall of Mesa, Ariz.; and three great-granddaughters, Lacie Beck, and Savannah and Krisslynn Willey, all of Sand Springs.
SCHALL - Friends of Myrtle I. Schall, who died Saturday, July 6, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Chaplain Dan Hamilton will officiate.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 8, 2019