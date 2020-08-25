N. Lloyd Yelland, 90, of Slippery Rock, Worth Township, passed away at Grove Manor in Grove City on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.



He was born on July 2, 1930, in Grove City, to Norman Yelland and Bertha Sankey Yelland.



He married the love of his life, Gwendolyn Jeanne Kiebler, on Aug. 14, 1953, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 18, 2019, after almost 65 years of marriage.



Lloyd graduated from Plain Grove High School in 1948, with a graduating class of eight students.



He was very resourceful and hard-working all of his life. After high school, Lloyd began his career working at Cooper Bessemer in Grove City. Later, he had worked for Howard Walker Trucking. He and Chuck Dickey later began their own trucking company, Yelland and Dickey Trucking. He helped his brother-in-law, George English, build and open the Evening Star Motel in Slippery Rock. He continued his work in trucking as an owner/operator leased to Tajon Trucking, and for Gary McKnight in maintenance at his strip mines. He retired as a truck driver.



Lloyd was an elder and former Sunday school superintendent at North Liberty Presbyterian Church, where he was also active in the church choir. He loved his church family. Lloyd was called a "true man of God" and it was said of him that "he walked the walk."



Lloyd enjoyed boating and was excellent at water skiing. He was happy tinkering in his garage, repairing lawn mowers. Most of all, he loved his family.



Survivors include a son, Kenneth Norman (Ginny) Yelland of Oxford, Pa.; his granddaughter, Clover M. (Mike) Badger of New Castle; two grandsons, Adam C. Stewart of Hermitage, and Marshall D. Stewart of Pittsburgh; four great-grandchildren, Julia, Mitchell, Ronan and Layne; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gwendolyn; his daughter, Linda Darlene Stewart; and his sister, Betty Yelland English.



YELLAND - Private visitation hours for N. Lloyd Yelland, who died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, will be observed Thursday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.



Private funeral services will be held Friday at North Liberty Presbyterian Church, 209 N. Liberty-Plaingrove Road, Grove City.



Interment will be in Crestview Memorial Park in Grove City.



Memorial contributions may be given to North Liberty Presbyterian Church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store