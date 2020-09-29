Nagabhushanam G. Nunna M.D., 81, of Valencia, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Dr. Nunna was an accomplished and well-respected physician. He practiced medicine in Butler for 28 years, and proudly served on the medical staff of Butler Memorial Hospital, Kittanning Hospital and the Butler VA Hospital.
He leaves behind a large and loving family, including his wife, four children, six grandchildren, five siblings, and other extended family members.
His love for his family and friends, his selfless nature and his strong values will be dearly missed.
NUNNA - A private family service for Nagabhushanam G. Nunna M.D., who died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, was held Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
To honor his memory, please consider a donation in his name to a local food bank.
