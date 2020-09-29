1/
Nagabhushanam G. Nunna M.D.

Nagabhushanam G. Nunna M.D., 81, of Valencia, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Dr. Nunna was an accomplished and well-respected physician. He practiced medicine in Butler for 28 years, and proudly served on the medical staff of Butler Memorial Hospital, Kittanning Hospital and the Butler VA Hospital.

He leaves behind a large and loving family, including his wife, four children, six grandchildren, five siblings, and other extended family members.

His love for his family and friends, his selfless nature and his strong values will be dearly missed.

NUNNA - A private family service for Nagabhushanam G. Nunna M.D., who died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, was held Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

To honor his memory, please consider a donation in his name to a local food bank.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
Memories & Condolences

Not sure what to say?

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
