Nancy A. Boice, 89, of Chicora, went to be with the Lord on Monday evening, July 6, 2020, at the Chicora Medical Center. Nancy had been a resident of Whispering Fields for the past two years.
Nancy was born on Oct. 24, 1930, in Pittsburgh. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Gladys Harms Schnarrenberger.
She was a graduate of Allegheny High School in Pittsburgh.
In her earlier years, she had been employed at Duquesne Light in Pittsburgh, and in the dietary department of the Butler County Prison. She was a co-owner, along with her late husband, of Boice Tire and Auto Service in Chicora, for many years.
She enjoyed making candy and treats for family and friends to enjoy, especially at Easter and Christmas. She most loved "spoiling" her granddaughters and great-granddaughters.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth M. Boice, who passed away in 2001. The couple was married on Nov. 19, 1955.
Surviving are two sons, Scott L. Boice of Chicora, and Ronald Boice and his wife, Donna, and her two children, Justin and Emily Gray, of Norristown; four granddaughters, Rebecca Wyckoff and her husband, Lee, and Jessica Boice, Carley Boice and Erika Boice; three great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Boice; a daughter-in-law, Yvonne Boice; two sisters, Dorothy Bolton and Lois Sherbon; and a brother, Henry Schnarrenberger.
BOICE - Friends of Nancy A. Boice, who died Monday, July 6, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora-Fenelton Road, Chicora.
A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Wallace, pastor of Chicora Alliance Church, officiating.
Interment will be in St. John's Reformed Church Cemetery, Chicora.
Memorial contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to the Benevolent Fund of Chicora Alliance Church, P.O. Box 251, Chicora, PA 16025.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com
.