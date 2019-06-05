Nancy A. Penney, 83, of Mars passed away on Saturday in her home.
Born July 27, 1935, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William "Clyde" and Alice Harbison Penney.
Nancy graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor's degree, and then went on to earn her master's degree in education from the University of Wyoming.
She was a teacher for the North Allegheny School District for 42 years.
She was a member and organist for Mars United Presbyterian Church.
She belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star and also Delta Kappa Gamma. She had previously served as chairman for the Mars Library.
Nancy had a love for frogs and was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are two brothers, William (Susan) Penney of the San Francisco area in California, and Robert (Sandy) Penney of Reading, Pa.
She was the aunt of Christine (Noel) Mabry, Gregory (Claudine) Penney, Jeanne (Richard) Schlicher and Michael Penney. She is also survived by seven great-nieces and great-nephews.
PENNEY - A service will be held at a later date for Nancy A. Penney, who died Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mars United Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 805, Mars, PA 16046.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 5, 2019