Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy A. Penney. View Sign Service Information McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 (724)-625-2900 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy A. Penney, 83, of Mars passed away on June 1 in her home.

Born July 27, 1935, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William "Clyde" and Alice Harbison Penney.

Nancy graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor's degree and then went on to earn her master's degree in education from the University of Wyoming.

She was a teacher for the North Allegheny School District for 42 years.

She was a member and organist for Mars United Presbyterian Church.

She belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star and also Delta Kappa Gamma. She had previously served as chairman for the Mars Library.

Nancy had a love for frogs and was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are two brothers, William (Susan) Penney of the San Francisco area in California and Robert (Sandy) Penney of Reading, Pa.

She was the aunt of Christine (Noel) Mabry, Gregory (Claudine) Penney, Jeanne (Richard) Schlicher and Michael Penney.

Also surviving are seven great-nieces and great-nephews.

PENNEY - Friends of Nancy A. Penney, who died Saturday, June 1, 2019, are invited to a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Mars United Presbyterian Church, 232 Crowe Ave., Mars, with the Rev. James Steiner officiating. A luncheon will follow.

Burial took place in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mars U.P. Church, P.O. Box 805, Mars, PA 16046.

Condolences are available at



Nancy A. Penney, 83, of Mars passed away on June 1 in her home.Born July 27, 1935, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William "Clyde" and Alice Harbison Penney.Nancy graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor's degree and then went on to earn her master's degree in education from the University of Wyoming.She was a teacher for the North Allegheny School District for 42 years.She was a member and organist for Mars United Presbyterian Church.She belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star and also Delta Kappa Gamma. She had previously served as chairman for the Mars Library.Nancy had a love for frogs and was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.Surviving are two brothers, William (Susan) Penney of the San Francisco area in California and Robert (Sandy) Penney of Reading, Pa.She was the aunt of Christine (Noel) Mabry, Gregory (Claudine) Penney, Jeanne (Richard) Schlicher and Michael Penney.Also surviving are seven great-nieces and great-nephews.PENNEY - Friends of Nancy A. Penney, who died Saturday, June 1, 2019, are invited to a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Mars United Presbyterian Church, 232 Crowe Ave., Mars, with the Rev. James Steiner officiating. A luncheon will follow.Burial took place in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.Memorial contributions may be made to Mars U.P. Church, P.O. Box 805, Mars, PA 16046.Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com Published in Butler Eagle from June 22 to June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close