Nancy Ann Zirnsak, 67, passed away on Wednesday at New Haven Court in Butler.

She was born on Aug. 24, 1951, to Wayne and Lois Cleveland.

Nancy was raised in Butler, where she graduated from Butler High School in 1969.

After high school, she attended nursing school at St. Francis School of Nursing in New Castle.

Following graduation, Nancy began a long and fulfilling career as a registered nurse that lasted 38 years. From home health to hospitals, Nancy dedicated her career to caring for others in many different capacities. Healing, tending to people and comforting people was her calling, and she excelled at making that her life's work.

In 1972, Nancy married David L. Zirnsak. They spent 47 happy years together, growing and raising their family as they moved from Georgia to Connecticut and many places in between.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Bernard Cleveland; and her mother, Lois Louise Cleveland.

Nancy is survived by her spouse, David Zirnsak; her sons, Aaron (Loree) Zirnsak, Patrick (Lacy) Zirnsak and Matthew (Nicole) Zirnsak; her sisters, Mary Lou (Harry) Boben and Jeanne (Ben) Bestwick; her grandchildren, Madison, Hunter, Luke, Kathryn, Sam, Jackson, Jude, Holland and Wilde; and her many nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Whether it was sharing a warm cup of tea or a comforting embrace, Nancy was always tending to or fussing over her loved ones. Come share a warm cup of tea at the services and events held in honor of Nancy.

ZIRNSAK - Friends of Nancy Ann Zirnsak, who died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home,124 E. North St., Butler.

Additional visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2p.m.Sunday at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 205 N. Duffy Road, Butler, with Pastor Bruce Gascoine officiating.

Everyone is welcome to a luncheon following at 3p.m. at the church.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

