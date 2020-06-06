Nancy Bogar Hollifield passed away with family at her bedside at the Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She had been a resident of Harbor Senior Living of South Hills. She celebrated her 89th birthday before her passing.
Nancy was born May 4, 1931, in Selinsgrove, Pa., to her parents, Mary and Luke Bogar. She was very proud to have been named the "Most Beautiful Baby" in a contest in her hometown.
She resided in Selinsgrove with her parents, and her two siblings, Dick and Dottie, until she married Ralph Hollifield and moved to Butler.
Nancy worked most of her career as a school secretary, both at Winfield and Jefferson Elementary schools, until her retirement in 2000.
After her retirement, Nancy moved to Danbury Farms in Cranberry, where she was very active in her local homeowners' association, planning trips and tours for the neighborhood residents.
She was a member of several different bridge clubs, loved music and dancing, and organized a local Red Hat Society Group. She also was a member of a local kitchen band and performed in various nursing home facilities. One of her dreams was to conduct an orchestra and she was thrilled to have been given that opportunity by the Butler Symphony Orchestra.
Nancy loved to travel and enjoyed trips with family and friends to Alaska, Disney World, and the Outer Banks in North Carolina. She also enjoyed traveling to New York City, especially to see Broadway shows.
One of Nancy's favorite hobbies was crocheting and she made many crocheted crafts for her family and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed making baby blankets and other stuffed animals that she donated to the local battered women's shelter.
One of Nancy's special talents was playing basketball, which she did in high school and for several years in college. She continued to play the game even after retirement and earned a medal for a basketball competition in the Senior Olympics.
She is survived by her son, David Hollifield and his wife, Ruth, of Imperial, Pa.; her daughter, Mary Jo Buchanan and her husband, Gary, of Brick, N.J.
She was extremely proud of her grandchildren and their spouses, including Matthew Hollifield and his wife, Amanda; Erin Chaney and her husband, Evan; Kate Carl and her husband, Tim; Kelly Giger and her husband, Chad; and Jamie Hinkle and her husband, Chris. But her greatest joy was her two great-grandchildren, Logan and A.J., and her granddaughter on the way.
Nancy was preceded by her husband, Ralph; her parents, Mary and Luke Bogar; and her siblings, Dick Bogar and Dottie Hane.
HOLLIFIELD - A graveside service for Nancy Bogar Hollifield, who died Thursday, May 28, 2020, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Witmer's Memorial Cemetery to celebrate her life.
Nancy's request was to have her ashes interred with her husband in Port Trevorton, Pa.
Arrangements entrusted to Copeland Funeral Home.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Butler County Humane Society at https://butlercountyhs.org/make-a-donation/memorial-donations/ or Good Samaritan Hospice at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/conlutmin/restriction/GoodSamaritanHospice
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 6, 2020.