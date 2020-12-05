Nancy Carol Bodema, 76, of Cabot passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born Dec. 5, 1943, in Mars, and was the daughter of the late Harold and Setta (Frederick) Davidson.
Nancy was a member of Old Union Presbyterian Church in Mars.
She loved watching hockey games, and most of all, spending time with her family.
Surviving are her five children, Howard Bodema of Chicora, John (Lori) Bodema of Butler, Kimberly (Arthur) Boring of Butler, Russell Bodema of Butler and Tina Bodema of Butler; two sisters, Gloria Davidson and Bonnie Everly; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 11 brothers and sisters.
We love and miss you, Mom. Happy birthday!
