Nancy Carol Bodema
Nancy Carol Bodema, 76, of Cabot passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born Dec. 5, 1943, in Mars, and was the daughter of the late Harold and Setta (Frederick) Davidson.

Nancy was a member of Old Union Presbyterian Church in Mars.

She loved watching hockey games, and most of all, spending time with her family.

Surviving are her five children, Howard Bodema of Chicora, John (Lori) Bodema of Butler, Kimberly (Arthur) Boring of Butler, Russell Bodema of Butler and Tina Bodema of Butler; two sisters, Gloria Davidson and Bonnie Everly; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 11 brothers and sisters.

We love and miss you, Mom. Happy birthday!

BODEMA - Private services and burial will be held for Nancy Carol Bodema, who died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.

Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
