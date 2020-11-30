1/1
Nancy Darlene Critchlow
1945 - 2020
Nancy Darlene Critchlow, 74, of Saxonburg, passed away on Nov. 29, 2020, at her home.

Born Dec. 13, 1945, in Butler, she was the daughter of Warren F. Thompson and Mary Groom Thompson.

Nancy worked as a Branch Manager for Dollar Bank in Butler, retiring in 2010. She was a member of Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church and attended many Bible studies. She enjoyed sharing God's love with others. Nancy enjoyed writing stories as well as spending quality time with her family and her church family.

Surviving are her sons, Glen (Christina) Critchlow of Saxonburg and Mike (Paula Bauer) Critchlow of Saxonburg; her daughter, Traci Kennedy of Sarver; two sisters, Millie Elliott of Pittsburgh, and Elvajean (Robert) Downing of Butler; and seven grandchildren, Cydney Critchlow, Brandon Critchlow, Olivia Critchlow, Courtney Critchlow, Nicole Critchlow, Clint Critchlow and Colton Fish.

She is preceded in death by parents and her husband, Dale Critchlow.

Critchlow - Friends of Nancy Darlene Critchlow, who died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.

Services will be held on at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Doug Dorsey, officiating.

Interment will follow in Glade Run Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
DEC
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
DEC
5
Service
10:30 AM
Fox Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
