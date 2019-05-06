Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy E. Geagan. View Sign Service Information Buechele Funeral Home 707 Kellys Way East Brady , PA 16028 (724)-526-3111 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy E. Geagan, 83, of East Brady, died Saturday at Chicora Medical Center.

Born Feb. 7, 1936, in Bruin, she was the daughter of Hubert P. and Mary E. (Armbruster) Kohnen.

On Sept. 22, 1955, Nancy married the late Joseph E. Geagan. He preceded her in death on May 8, 2001.

Nancy was a picker and packer for Moonlight Mushrooms for 22 years.

She was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed bowling, bingo and playing cards.

Surviving are one son, Richard E. Geagan of Saxonburg; one son-in-law, Michael Hall of East Brady; four grandchildren, Sean Geagan, Jenn Stivason, Bryanna Huet and Jason Hall; and four great-grandchildren, Steviee, Hailey, Anna and Ella.

She is also survived by three sisters, Bonnie McGarvy, Gail (Gene) Wolfe, and Sandra Heasley; and one brother; Charles Kohnen.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Laura Hall; and four brothers.

GEAGAN - Friends of Nancy E. Geagan, who died Saturday, May 4, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 707 Kellys Way, East Brady.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. William Kuba officiating.

Private burial will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the Geagan family asks that donations be made in Nancy's name to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

