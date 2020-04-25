Nancy E. Knapp passed away peacefully at Butler Memorial Hospital Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Born May 14, 1936, in Webster, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Madge Hamilton.
Nancy is survived by her brother Charles "Bud" Hamilton and his wife, Eileen, of Tennessee; her sister, Patricia Cloherty of Butler; her in-laws, Regis, Brian and Janice Knapp; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her loving caretakers for many years, William (Bill) and Dena Hochbein.
Nancy was a woman of faith and was a loving and devoted wife and mother.
She worked for several years at Du-Co Ceramics and was proprietor of Nancy's Tanning Salon.
Nancy was a member of Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Terrence H. Knapp; her son, Jeffrey S. Knapp; her sister, Delores Howenstine; and her brothers-in-law, Blaine Howenstine, Richard Cloherty and Eugene "Dennis" Knapp.
KNAPP - A memorial service for Nancy E. Knapp, who died Sunday, April 19, 2020, will be held at Saxonburg Memorial Church at a future time, when her friends and family can gather there.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, was entrusted with the arrangements.
If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church or the Cabot United Methodist Church Food Bank.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
