Nancy E. Spohn, 68, of Renfrew passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in her home under the care of VNA Hospice.
She was born in June of 1951, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of Simeon and Dorothy Nixon.
Nancy was an active member of Summit Presbyterian Church for numerous decades.
She enjoyed sewing and being a homemaker, but above all else, she loved being a grandmother.
She was the devoted wife of Bill Spohn for almost 40 years.
Nancy was the loving mother of Kristian (Mindy) Spohn and Benjamen (Lora) Spohn, both of Butler.
She was the sister of Dorothy "Bo" (Jim) Woodrow, Richard (Sally) Nixon, William (Danell) Nixon, Patricia Williams, Pam (Dave) Neely and Charles Nixon.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ethan, Max and Laini.
Private services are being planned for Nancy E. Spohn.
Arrangements have been entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020