Nancy J. Brown Reilly, 80, of Butler, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
Born June 23, 1940, in Herman, she was a daughter of the late Wilbert and Betty Jean (Jenkins) Nulph.
She worked as a cook for various restaurants.
Nancy enjoyed fishing, hunting, the Pittsburgh Pirates and NASCAR. She raced for many years at the Butler Raceway, where she won the 1961 Powder Puff Championship.
Surviving are her husband, Dennis Reilly, whom she married Dec. 18, 2004; her three children, John Brown of Renfrew, Connie (Bill) Rodgers of Butler, and Eddie (Denise) Brown of Saxonburg; two stepchildren, Dan (Tonya) Reilly of Shaler, and Colleen (Mike) Blackman of Harrisburg; four grandchildren, Cory, Ethan, Jenna and Ashley; one great-granddaughter, Teagan; her siblings, Kathryn (Randall) Hamilton of Florida, Cookie (Tom) Miller of Herman, and Gloria Rodgers of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Robert "Buck" Rodgers; three brothers, Wilbert Nulph, David Rodgers and Robert Rodgers; and her granddaughter, Cody Rodgers.
REILLY - Friends of Nancy J. Brown Reilly, who died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A committal service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Butler County Memorial Park.
