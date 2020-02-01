Nancy Jane (Hughes) Wendereusz, 91, of Natrona Heights, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 18, 1928, in Natrona Heights, and was the daughter of the late Leonard Oliver and Grace Elizabeth Aites Hughes.
Nancy worked in the high school cafeteria for Highlands School District.
She was the oldest member of the Church of the Brethren in Natrona Heights.
Nancy enjoyed sewing, crafts, watching TV and bowling.
She is survived by her children, Marlene (Darwin) Stivenson of Buffalo Township, Larry (Peggy) Wendereusz of Evans City and Vickie Clark (Clifton Burr) of Cheswick; eight grandchildren, Carl (Lisa) Stivenson, Larry (Tracia) Wendereusz Jr., Shawn (Erin) Stivenson, Nanet Edge, Michael (Lynn) Wendereusz, Helena (John) Passarelli, Gary (Debbie) Mell and Doug Clark (fiancée, Mariah Mangery); nine great-grandchildren, Dalton and Dakota Stivenson, Corbin Edge, Brady Stivenson, Macy Stivenson, Caleb Passarelli, Bronston Wendereusz, Parker Mell and Gianni Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Walter P. Wendereusz on May 21, 2012; her daughter, Penny Mell on July 31, 2019; and by her brothers, William L., Robert G. and Clarence E. "Dutch" Hughes.
WENDEREUSZ - Friends of Nancy Jane (Hughes) Wendereusz, who died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home, 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Officiating will be the Rev. Richard Hughes.
Burial will be in Mount Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
To send an online condolence please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020