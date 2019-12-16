Nancy Jeanne Sheakley, 88, of New Wilmington, died at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell, on Dec. 13, 2019.

Nancy was born in Butler June 26, 1931, to the late Andrew Lester Graham and Emarilla Davison Graham.

She married Burton "Witt" Sheakley on Sept. 29, 1956, and he preceded her in death Nov. 16, 1999.

Nancy graduated from Butler High School in 1950 and from Westminster College in 1954.

She was a member of New Wilmington Presbyterian Church, and attended the United Methodist Church of New Wilmington in later years.

Survivors include one daughter, Barb (Mike) Boyle of Pulaski; one son, Baxter C. (Joyce) Sheakley of Butler; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband and one sister, Ruth Ann Graham Tackett.

SHEAKLEY - A memorial service for Nancy Jeanne Sheakley, who died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, will be announced and held at a later time.

Arrangements are entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, 310 W. Neshannock Ave., New Wilmington, Pa.



