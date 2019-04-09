Nancy Jo (Pfaff) Lowers, 72, of Worthington died on Monday at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
She was born Feb. 14, 1947, in Tarentum, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Kathryn Pfaff.
Nancy was a lifelong resident of Worthington. She was retired from a career in health care.
She was of the Lutheran faith.
She was a member of the Kittanning Elks.
Nancy enjoyed short trips with Walt, going to Wheeling Downs for the dog races and going to Emerald Isle. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Nancy leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Tina (Dean) Fedorek of Chicora, Teri Lowers of Worthington, and Samantha (David) Wonderling of Kittanning; a sister, Jackie Carter of Georgia; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her brothers-in-law, Larry Booher (Janet Dunbar), and Mike (Juanita) Booher; her sister-in-law, Marlene "Squirt" Lowers; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter E. Mechling Jr.; her sisters, Karen Pfaff and Peggy Fauset; a brother, Donald L. Pfaff; a son, Walter E. Mechling III; and her first husband, Samuel James Lowers.
LOWERS - Friends of Nancy Jo (Pfaff) Lowers, who died Monday, April 8, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with an additional hour of visitation before the service.
Burial will take place in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 9, 2019