Nancy Karen Guentner peacefully passed away Sept. 12, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. She was 75.
Nancy was born Oct. 17, 1944, in Detroit, Mich.
She was a graduate of Rosary High School and Northwestern Michigan College.
She was a licensed practical nurse and served in several roles within the Christian and Missionary Alliance.
She was remarkably creative, compassionate and comedic, with an uncanny ability to see potential in everyone and everything.
She was the cornerstone of her family. She was a supportive and unfailing wife and an exceptionally nurturing and loving mother. Her lasting legacy will be the family she lovingly raised and the many, many lives she touched as a mentor and a fiercely loyal friend.
She will be forever remembered by her sister, Rosalind (Raymond) Smock; her sister-in-law, Frances (Richard) Groh; and her four children, Willow (Sean) Donnel, Matthew (Michele) Guentner, Thomas (Kira) Guentner and Michael (Lindsay) Guentner.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Steven Carless, Hollyann (Brad) Swartzlander, Evan (Sarah) Donnel, Makayla Guentner, Brianna Guentner, Halle Guentner and Gavin Guentner; and one great-grandchild, Kailynn Guentner.
She was preceded in death by her best friend and husband, Ronald Guentner; her brother, Richard Groh; and her brother-in-law, Ronald Denomme.
GUENTNER - In keeping with the family's wishes, no funeral services will be held for Nancy Karen Guentner, who died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
A memorial will be held at a date later in the future.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Condolences for the family may be offered online at youngfuneralhomes.com
.