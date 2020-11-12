1/1
Nancy Kay Neave
1940 - 2020
Nancy Kay Elliott Kuhn Neave, 80, of Butler passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her daughter's residence.

Nancy was born April 16, 1940, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Dale Edward "Grump" Elliott and the late Sarah Margaret "Tiny" Myers Elliott.

She had been employed for a number of years at the Knights of Columbus and Ellen O'Brien Gaiser Addiction Center as a cook/caterer and dietary manager.

Nancy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Butler.

Nancy is survived by four daughters, Kimberly Kuhn Doerr of Butler, Roberta J. Kuhn (Tom) Tuite of Boyers, M. Christine Kuhn Montgomery of West Sunbury, and Lori Neave Ritter of Butler; two sons, John Kuhn of Butler, and William (Nancy) Kuhn of Karns City; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Carolyn Greenawalt of Saxonburg.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Kenneth Neave; and her son, Brian Neave.

NEAVE - The family of Nancy Kay Elliott Kuhn Neave, who died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.

Private services for the family and close friends will follow.

Burial will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.

For the safety of family and friends and in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, visitors are required to wear masks and maintain a social distance.

If desired, online condolences may be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 12, 2020.
