Nancy L. Campbell, 80, of Butler, passed away July 31, 2020, at the Orchards of Saxonburg.
Born Sept. 6, 1939, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Mursch and Bette Warden Mursch.
She worked as a bus driver for W.L. Roenigk and Baumann Bus Co.
Nancy was a member of Coins Bowling League and the 500 Card Club. She enjoyed bowling, sewing and camping.
Surviving are her loving husband, James R. Campbell, whom she married Oct. 30, 1957; her children, Becky (Ted) Fuhr of Valencia, Tim (Beth) Campbell of Slippery Rock, Tracy (Andy) Lehnerd of Butler, and Bobbi (Dan) Peiffer of Cabot; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob A. Lehnerd.
CAMPBELL - Friends of Nancy L. Campbell, who died Friday, July 31, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Private graveside services will be held at Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery with Carmen Shullo officiating.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com
.