Nancy L. (Kline) Manifold, 80, of Lititz, Pa., formerly of East Petersburg, Pa., passed away April 13.

Nancy was the beloved wife of Lee E. Manifold. They celebrated 55 years of marriage last June.

Born in Adams Township, Nancy was the daughter of the late Charles S. and Mary E. (Kummer) Kline.

She graduated in 1957 from Moniteau High School in West Sunbury.

Nancy was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker to her family. She also worked part-time for Provident Bookstores and the American Greeting Card Co. in Lancaster.

She enjoyed traveling adventures with her husband, such as skiing in Colorado and Utah, horseback riding into Yellowstone National Park, and exploring Alaska.

Nancy lived a life of service and volunteered both in her church and community. She delivered Meals on Wheels for 41 years.

She and Lee traveled to Georgia and Iowa on mission trips to assist with flood relief.

Inspired by her own battle with cancer, Nancy was an active member of Zion's Angels, her Team at Zion Lutheran Church in East Petersburg since 1997.

In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by her two daughters, Marcia M. Eisenhour, and Sharon L. Manifold-Herring, wife of Steven Herring.

She is also survived by three siblings, Dorothy Painter of Delaware, Ohio, William Kline of Sharpsville, Pa., and Mabel Kelley of Sarver.

Nancy was a loving grandmother to her four grandchildren, Derek and Sawyer Eisenhour, Tyler Smith and Leah Herring.

MANIFOLD - A celebration of life service for Nancy L. (Kline) Manifold, who died Saturday, April 13, 2019, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1905 Broad St., East Petersburg.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Snyder Funeral Home, Lititz.

Memorial contributions can be made to the , 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. Please write in the memo: Zion's Angels Team. Contributions can also be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.

To send an online condolence, please visit



