Nancy Lee Bayer, 75, of Peters Township, passed away on June 2, 2020, at her residence.
She was the beloved wife of John Bayer.
Nancy Lee Chepelsky was born on Dec. 17, 1944, in Lyndora, and was the daughter of the late Julia and John Chepelsky.
Raised in New Castle, Nancy was one of five children. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Joanne, Dorothy and Donna. She is survived by her brother, John.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her stepchildren, Stephen Bayer, Barbara Bayer and Lauren Bayer Prescott; and her granddaughter, Haley.
She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Heather Dugan, Linda Doren, Diane Mack, Cindy Burrelli, Maria Chepelsky, David Kneram and Mark Kneram.
Nancy graduated from New Castle High School, and later attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, where she graduated with an associate degree in advertising design.
Nancy started her career at Printcraft Printing in Dormont, and later went on to own and operate the company with her husband and partner, John Bayer.
Before and after retirement, Nancy and John's love of travel took them across our country from coast to coast. Nancy, an avid nature photographer, captured the beauty of our national parks and coastlines with her amazing photos.
BAYER - Friends of Nancy Lee Bayer, who died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes, Peters Township, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray.
Nancy was an avid animal lover. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 5, 2020.