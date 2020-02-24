Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Chicora Alliance Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Chicora Alliance Church Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Lee Fennell, 71, of LaRay Drive, Butler, a former longtime Chicora resident, went to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, Feb. 22, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Nancy was born in Butler on Oct. 24, 1948. She was the daughter of the late Wallace H. "Dan" and Ella "Sis" McNany Fennell.

Nancy persevered with valiant courage throughout her life as she struggled daily with the complications of cerebral palsy. Nancy resided at the Community Care Connections Group Home in Butler for more than 25 years, where she had grown to love her "family" of wonderful caretakers and fellow residents.

In her earlier years, Nancy looked forward to spending summer days on her porch on Water Street in Chicora with her mother, visiting with the neighborhood friends and children.

She enjoyed crochet, puzzles, checkers, card games, and latch hook. She was a member of Chicora Alliance Church.

Surviving are a sister, Mary Wolfe and her husband, Lewis "Bub" of Cowansville; three nieces, Ella Baker and her husband, Paul, of Chicora, Cindy Northime of Cowansville, Donna Hillwig and her husband, Jim, of East Brady; a nephew, David Wolfe and his wife, Cindy, of Harrisville; as well as a number of great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, Nancy was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.

FENNELL - Friends of Nancy Lee Fennell, who died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Chicora Alliance Church where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Wallace, church pastor, officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John's Reformed Church Cemetery, Chicora.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Care Connections, 114 Skyline Drive, Butler, PA, 16001-8767.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting



