Nancy Louise Garrard
1938 - 2020
Nancy Louise Sheldon Garrard, 82, of Foxburg passed away after a natural decline in health at the Clarion Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

She was born Jan. 24, 1938, in Ford City, and was the daughter of the late Donald and Jane Harris Sheldon.

She was a graduate of Ford City High School, and later obtained her associate degree from Butler County Community College.

Nancy was a restaurateur with her late husband, Dick Garrard, in which they owned and operated the former Silver Fox Inn Restaurant in Foxburg. They were influential in the transition, sale and construction of the now Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.

She retired after over 20 years from New York Life Insurance Co. as a licensed agent.

She was a member of Foxburg United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her three children, Beth Ann (Jim) Tedeski of Parker, Karen (Jack) Butler of St. Petersburg, and Christopher (Tammy) Arnold of Karns City; her three grandchildren, Robert (Shannon) Tedeski of Foxburg, David Tedeski of Hilliards, and Sarah Butler and her fiancé, Patrick Cooney, of Akron, Ohio; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald (Barb) Sheldon of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

GARRARD - A private memorial service for Nancy Louise Sheldon Garrard, who died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, will be held for friends and family at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Foxburg United Methodist Church with Pastor Gene Lenk officiating.

In memory of Nancy and her favorite color, please wear red in her honor at the memorial service.

CDC guidelines, social distancing and face coverings will be observed. If sick, please offer online condolences.

Arrangements are under the direction of H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, Parker.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Foxburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 12, Foxburg, PA 16036.

To view or send condolences, please visit buzardfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Foxburg United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. Parker - Parker
201 S. Wayne Street
Parker, PA 16049
724.791.2484
