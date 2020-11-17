1/1
Nancy Lynn Fair
Nancy Lynn Fair, 58, of Butler passed away on Nov. 11, 2020, in the emergency room at Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born April 19, 1962, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Kenneth Ralph Fair and the late Eva Marie McClaine Fair.

Nancy graduated from Butler Area Senior High School in 1981, and attended Butler Community College.

She was a member of The Salvation Army. Nancy was a member of the League of Mercy at The Salvation Army, Home League at The Salvation Army, and Deputy Volunteer at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Butler.

She enjoyed crocheting, plastic canvas cross-stitching, bingo, cards and internet games.

Nancy is survived by her one sister, Linda Mauthe of Butler; 13 nieces; nine nephews; and her cat, Miss Buttons.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Lewis Fair, Kenneth Fair and Donald Fair; six sisters, Carrie Fair, Gloria Parker, Thressa Fair, R. Lucille Fair, Janice Fair and Mary Mauthe; and her grandparents.

FAIR - Visitation for Nancy Lynn Fair, who died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, with a memorial service immediately following at 2 p.m. at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, with Capt. David Means and Capt. Darlene Means from the Butler Salvation Army officiating.

A private burial will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army, 313 W. Cunningham St., Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
