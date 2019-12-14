Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Markel Pohmer. View Sign Service Information R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel 702 Beaver St Sewickley , PA 15143 (412)-741-7100 Memorial service 12:00 PM Third Presbyterian Church, 5701 Fifth Ave Pittsburgh , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Nancy was born July 3, 1929, in Butler, the only child of William Daniel Markel of Evans City, and Elizabeth Ferguson Markel of Butler.

She graduated from Butler Senior High School in 1947 and from Capital College in Columbus, Ohio, in 1951. She received her M.A. from Villanova University in 1960.

She was a vocal music teacher in grades one through 12, a high school counselor and a general counselor at Butler County Community College.

She was an active member of the Presbyterian Women of the Third Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, since joining the congregation in 1963, as well as the League of Women Voters and the Butler County Children and Youth Agency.

She devoted much of her time to volunteering to help Butler County youth as a mentor.

She married Timothy T. Pohmer on April 12, 1969.

In the winter, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, Tim, and in the summer they enjoyed sailing together on their sailboat on the Chesapeake Bay, along with their Labrador retriever.

She was close with many of her cousins, friends and neighbors.

She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 50 years.

POHMER - Memorial services for Nancy Markel Pohmer, who died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, will be held at noon Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Third Presbyterian Church, 5701 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh.

Arrangements have been handled by Copeland Funeral Home, Sewickley.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Nancy to the Third Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh.

