Nancy McMullen, 87, of Butler passed away on Tuesday.
Nancy was a registered nurse. She graduated from Miners Hospital in Northern Cambria, Pa., and attended Slippery Rock University.
As a nurse, she worked at New Grace Hospital in Michigan, and the Visiting Nurse Association and A Total Home Care in Butler.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Paul McMullen; her children, Kelly McMullen and her husband, Tim Fitzmaurice, Kimberly (McMullen) Morgan and her husband, David Morgan, and Kerry (McMullen) Dease and her husband, Brian Dease; her grandchildren, Michael and Patricia Morgan, and Kaleigh and Connor Dease.
Nancy was preceded in death by her twin girls.
MCMULLEN - There will be no public visitation for Nancy McMullen, who died Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Butler.
Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Butler, PA 16001.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 19, 2019