Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church Zelienople , PA

Nancy Stephenson Pedrera, 68, a Butler native, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at UPMC Passavant Hospital.

Born March 8, 1951, Nancy was the daughter of the late Mark R. and Virginia McBride Stephenson.

A 1969 graduate of Butler High School, she earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing at Carlow College of Pittsburgh, Class of 73, then moved to Boston to work at Beth Israel Hospital.

After moving to the Philadelphia area, she became the nurse manager for ICU and CICU for Kennedy Health System Hospital of Washington Township, N.J. Her integral role in the design of the hospital's critical care wing led her to the promotion of director of nursing at Kennedy.

Her passions were skiing and sailing. She also loved heirloom sewing and knitting, which produced intricate Irish knot and chain sweaters, as well as antique French embroidery and lace inflating techniques. Anyone who ever received one of these sweaters, christening gowns, or communion dresses knows that she infused each stitch with the love she felt for them.

Nancy shares her extremely generous nature and loving spirit with all. She would do anything she could do to help friends and family. Her devotion to family and her desire to spend more time with her brother's children spurred her return to the Butler area. Tragically, in her early fifties, Alzheimer's began robbing her and everyone who loved her of the time all had hoped to have with her.

She now joins her parents, Mark and Virginia, who also were taken from their family far too soon at the ages 69 and 67.

She is survived by her sister, Susan of Slippery Rock; her brother, Gerald (Jerry) and his wife, Mary Ann, of Harmony; her nephew, Mark; and her niece, Courtney.

PEDRERA - A funeral Mass for Nancy Stephenson Pedrera, who died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church in Zelienople. Her cousin, Father William C. McGuirk, will offer the Mass.

Friends will be welcomed by the family following the Mass for a joyous celebration of her life.

Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Memorial contributions may be made online to Carlow University Nursing Programs in honor of Nancy at

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



