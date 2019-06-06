Nancy R. McIntyre, 69, of Fenelton passed away on Monday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born Oct. 30, 1949, in New Kensington, and was the daughter of the late Glen Edward and Marian (Kinter) Kerr.
She had been a secretary at the University of Pittsburgh.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. McIntyre, who died Nov. 27, 2015.
MCINTYRE - Private service and burial for Nancy R. McIntyre, who died Monday, June 3, 2019, will be held in Castleview Cemetery, New Castle.
Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 6, 2019