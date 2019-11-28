Nancy S. Berry, 85, of Butler, passed away on Nov. 26, 2019, at St. John Specialty Care Center.
She was born July 28, 1934 in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Robert M. Smith and the late Janet C. Cochran Smith.
Nancy worked as a telephone operator for AT&T.
She was a member of Hill United Presbyterian Church.
Nancy loved to roller skate and was an avid reader. She loved her kids and was a dog lover.
Nancy is survived by her two sons, Wayne M. (Kimberly) Shuler of Butler, and Brian T. Shuler of Nashville, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Justin (Amanda) Shuler of Butler, and Danielle (Zach) Shuler of Butler; one great-grandchild, Harper Shuler; one sister, Judy Gray of Butler; one niece, Janice Gray-Doutt; one nephew, Robert Gray of Butler; and two grandnieces, Kathleen Doutt and Janet Doutt.
BERRY - Services for Nancy S. Berry, who died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no public visitation.
Memorials can be given to Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, and VNA Hospice, 115 Technology Drive, Butler, PA 16001.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 28, 2019